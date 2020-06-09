With only Greenbrier yet to finish counting ballots Tuesday night among the district’s four counties, the race for the Republican Party’s nomination for a seat representing the 10th District in the West Virginia Senate was heavily tilted toward Jack David Woodrum.
The Summers County Commission president held a commanding 2,300-vote lead over Dan Hill of Glen Ferris as of 10:45 p.m. As expected, Hill scored high marks in Fayette County, taking 2,657 votes to Woodrum’s 768.
But Woodrum garnered major support in his home county, as well as Monroe and Greenbrier counties, building an insurmountable lead.
Hinton native Woodrum is in the midst of his second term on the county commission.
“I have a regional mindset,” he told The Register-Herald less than a week prior to Tuesday’s primary. “At this point, I believe I would be more effective in Charleston in advancing my regional agenda. I have name recognition in state government and am well-known in Charleston.”
With his latest race well in hand on election night, Woodrum said he looks forward to the fall campaign against former state Sen. William R. Laird IV, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Party’s primary.
“I know Bill and worked with him when he was in the Senate,” Woodrum said. “Everyone likes Bill. But his time has come and gone. He can’t be effective now. The district needs a Republican in Charleston.”
Woodrum said he’s been “fortunate” in finding success in every one of his three campaigns for office.
“All three have been very positive campaigns, on both sides,” he said. “I’d like to congratulate Mr. Hill on running a positive, issue-oriented campaign. I also want to thank my supporters.”
•••
Both Republican candidates found ways to overcome the challenges presented in campaigning during a pandemic that closed off the usual avenues.
“I don’t knock on doors,” Woodrum said with a chuckle. “And the local papers have shut down. I’m using the internet, and I’ve had good people helping me.”
He touted the name recognition he has earned through public service and Republican Party activities in Summers, Monroe and Greenbrier — three of District 10’s four counties (the other being Fayette).
Hill said he resorted to both low-tech and high-tech solutions to the barriers the pandemic presented for a political campaign.
“I couldn’t have rallies,” he said. “So I put out signs and ran TV ads.”
This is Hill’s third bid for his party’s nomination.
“I thought I could win this one,” the Fayette County man told The Register-Herald in a telephone interview last week.
