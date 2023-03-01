Students in Woodrow Wilson High School’s Theatre Performance class are preparing for their final weekend performing “The Little Mermaid.”
For those yet to see the show, theater director Jerri Stack said people should expect more than just a typical high school performance.
“These students make the characters come to life,” Stack said, adding that her students were made to play these roles.
“We actually had decided on a different show and then once we realized the cast that we had to work with – everybody just seemed to fit the characters that we needed for ‘The Little Mermaid.’ We just knew that certain characters, right off the bat, ‘Oh my gosh, we've got to do this show because they're perfect for their parts’.”
Stack said the students along with Pam Shrader, the music director, have been working on the show since the start of the school year and she believes it's one that everyone will enjoy.
The final performances of “The Little Mermaid” by the Woodrow Wilson High School’s Theatre Performance class will take place 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in the school’s auditorium.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students and can be purchased at the door. Children 3 and under will be admitted for free.
