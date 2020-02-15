Woodrow Wilson principal releases statement on Tuesday's basketball game

The day after West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement of regret for using the word "thugs" to describe the Woodrow Wilson High School girls basketball team, the school's principal, Rocky Powell, released a statement of his own.
And Powell made it clear, in his telling of the incident that ended in a suspended game between Greenbrier East and Woodrow Wilson high schools, that the governor has made additional "unfortunate and inappropriate remarks."
"Immediately following the game and in the days thereafter, Woodrow Wilson High School students have been subjected to unfortunate and inappropriate remarks by the coach of the Greenbrier East High School girls’ basketball team," Powell stated in the Saturday release.
Justice coaches the girls basketball team at Greenbrier East.
"The remarks show complete lack of respect for our students and coaches," Powell continued. "We are proud of how our players and coaches have conducted themselves in the last few days throughout these unfortunate circumstances."
Raleigh County Schools released Powell's official statement in response to a series of events that took place during the late stages of the basketball game played on the East court in Fairlea.
In an interview with The Register-Herald that was published Saturday, Justice said he regretted calling the Woodrow team "a bunch of thugs."
The governor also told The Register-Herald that the behavior on Tuesday night was unacceptable in high school sports and that he does not want students to lose sight of that message because he spoke in a heated moment and made a statement for which he would later have to apologize.
“What is wrong is, we had violence, and we had bullying, and we had disorder, and we don’t need that,” he said.
“We can’t have student athletes fighting the police. We can’t have violence and bullying. We can’t have that stuff. We just can’t."
During the game, a Woodrow assistant coach and a father of one of the East players got into a confrontation near the stands along the baseline near the Woodrow bench. After the assistant coach was pushed to the floor by a state police officer and handcuffed, and after Woodrow’s head coach pulled his team off the court, the officials suspended the game. Immediately after, Justice talked to a reporter for The Register-Herald.
“They’re a bunch of thugs,” Justice said. “The whole team left the bench, the coach is in a fight, they walked off the floor, they called the game.”
While Justice's words have been met with criticism and calls for an apology, the incident itself led the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (WVSSAC) to place a two-game suspension on five players from Woodrow Wilson's team at a time when teams statewide are jockeying for the best possible seed ahead of the state basketball tournament. Woodrow and East, fierce rivals, are likely to be rated the top two teams in their regional and could face each other in the regional final – at one of the two schools.
The WVSSAC's policy is that suspensions are standard procedure when any coach, student or bench personnel are ejected by an official. The WVSSAC ultimately decided to clear assistant coach Gene Nabors of any suspensions or punishments related to his actions at Tuesday's game.
Gov. Justice shared with The Register-Herald his regret of his word choice. He said, "First of all, I love these kids from Beckley — just as much as I love kids anywhere. I love all our kids throughout our state."
Gov. Justice said he regrets that he spoke in a heated moment, and he particularly regrets using the word “thugs” because he later learned that the word is interpreted by some, especially younger people, to be a racial insult.
Powell responded by writing that he's proud of the school's players and coaches. He added he wanted to thank the students and staff of Woodrow Wilson High School, the City of Beckley, Raleigh County, and the broader community and state for their support throughout this "challenging week."
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH