Woodrow Wilson High School may have use of its home side bleachers when football season starts next school year.
During a Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday night, board members approved a $694,050 bid to replace the bleachers at Van Meter Stadium, home of the Flying Eagles.
The home side bleachers were closed at the start of the 2022-23 school year after it was discovered in August during a routine check that they were not structurally sound deemed unsafe.
The new bleachers will be installed by a company from Harmony, Pa.
Phillip Jarrell, the district’s director of purchasing, said the project will take about 12 weeks to complete.
“We need to get started right away to be in full swing when football season starts,” Jarrell said. “If not, the stadium won’t be used again next year.”
He went on to explain to board members that the project will include removing the aluminum bleachers and making repairs to fractured concrete.
Raleigh County board member Richard Snuffer asked what was being done to make the bleachers accessible to people with disabilities.
Raleigh County Schools Superintendent David Price said the district is working on the designs to make the bleachers more accessible and those additions will be part of a separate phase of the project.
This is the second time Woodrow’s bleachers have been a construction site this school year.
In the fall, board members approved a bid for $128,748 to repair the structure underneath the bleachers.
