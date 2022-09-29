Woodrow Wilson High School hosted their homecoming parade Wednesday evening in downtown Beckley preparing for their football game against Preston County Friday Night 7:30 p.m. at Van Meter Stadium. The Homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.
Woodrow Homecoming (WITH GALLERY)
Rick Barbero
