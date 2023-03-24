In a time when most of the world was shut down due to the pandemic, the Woodrow Wilson High School Air Force JROTC Drill Team was rebuilding.
“Covid was our secret,” said Senior Master Sgt. Shane A. Eaton, one of the JROTC instructors.
“I think Covid helped us. A lot of the other schools in the state, in the country just ‘pfftt’ but we decided to keep practicing. We're not going to be able to do any competitions this year but let's practice all the way through the year anyways.
“It's hard to put a team through a whole year of practice without competition, but the dividends are being paid now.”
The hard work was evident during the 2023 Air Force JROTC Open Drill National Competition on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, where the WWHS AFJROTC Drill Team, also known as the Drill Dogs, took fourth place overall.
“It’s amazing,” Eaton said. “Especially since this is their first year ever coming to the event. Talking to the staff down there, they said it's just hardly ever that anybody even gets a trophy coming to that event in their first year, let alone fourth place in the whole event.”
The WWHS Drill Dogs also placed second in Armed Inspection, second in Armed Color Guard, fifth in Armed Regulation and eighth in Armed Exhibition.
In addition to these awards, Connor Bibb, the corps commander, was recognized as the fifth best Air Force armed commander while cadet Nathaniel Lewis placed 11th with his Armed Exhibition Solo.
Eaton said he can’t say enough about how well his team did.
“I mean, there's 807 Air Force Junior ROTC units in the country, there were 25 teams that competed at the event and those are the best of the best in the country, and we placed fourth,” he said.
Eaton said earning trophies at the national competition was just the cherry on top of an already amazing year for the WWHS Drill Dogs.
In January, the team placed first overall in the 2023 West Virginia All Service State Drill Championship, also claiming first in Armed Inspection, Unarmed Regulation, Armed Regulation and Unarmed Exhibition and runner-up in Colorguard and Armed Exhibition.
Eaton said he was especially proud of the team's Unarmed and Armed Exhibitions as those are both areas where the team is really able to shine and show off their skills.
“Really it's the icing on the cake when it comes to a big competition because not every school can put together exhibition,” he said. “You can put together regulation and to get it perfect takes all of your time ... you've got to put in a lot of extra time if you want to do exhibition. But you need it if you want to be competitive anywhere other than locally.”
Eaton said the difference between regulation and exhibition at a drill competition is that for regulation, every drill team is required to perform the same routine, where in exhibition teams make up their own routines.
“We've been working on trying to get our sequence put together (for exhibition) for three years,” said Eaton, who’s been an JROTC instructor at Woodrow for the past five years. “Really, this is the first year they've ever really been able to develop it to a level where I felt like it was going to be marketable on a national level and competitive.”
Bibb, a senior at Woodrow, said he’s been part of JRTOC since he started at Woodrow and is proud of the changes he’s seen within the team.
“When I first got here, ROTC kind of had a bad name with Woodrow,” he said. “And then, you know, we got our act together. We decided to start focusing on what was important and here we are. We’re state champions.”
Having been with the Drill Dogs during Covid and their rebuilding phase, Bibb said he’s proud he was able to be part of their success before he graduates.
“'I’ve known that the people I work with are the best and now like, we're going to places where we can show people and it's an amazing feeling with other people seeing it too,” he said.
Eaton said the team in preparing to compete at the 2023 All-Service National High School Drill Championships May 4-8 in Daytona Beach, Fla.
“As a matter of fact they call it the world drill championships ... it includes not just Air Force Junior ROTC but the Army ROTC, the Marines, Navy, Coast Guard, Space Force – so all six services,” Eaton said.
He added that he hopes the team's recent success will pique the interest of incoming and current high schoolers.
“There's a niche for everybody in the ROTC,” Eaton said. “There's a place that they can fit in because there's multiple things you can do, not just drill. There’s Raiders, there's cyber security teams, and there's academic teams, and there's drones, and there's RC aircraft – there's a little bit of everything for everyone.
“And we have three core values that they live by and that's integrity first, service before self and then excellence in all you do and that's why we're trying, and we're seeing these kids pushing and go higher up because of that excellence.”
