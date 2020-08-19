Women's Resource Center's pet kennel offers hope to families

Domestic violence is a crime that leaves victims fearful — not just for their children and themselves, but often for their pets.
Many times, perpetrators have threatened a pet as a way to make a victim too afraid to leave.
Thanks to Operation Underdog, The Women's Resource Center now has a kennel at its family shelter. The kennel was delivered on Friday and will give area pets a safe, clean place to stay while their families are at the women's shelter to start a new life and to stay safe from violence.
“I don’t think the general public understands that abusers use beloved family pets as leverage," said WRC Executive Director Patricia Bailey on Monday. "They use the pets to intimidate and manipulate the victims to stay at home rather than seeking shelter from the abuse."
An estimated one in three women and one in four men experience some form of domestic abuse over the course of their lives.
Many shelters do not have the means to house companion animals and many survivors are left facing the difficult decision to either leave their pets behind or remain in the abusive environment, the crisis animal rescue group Red Rover reports.
"Sadly, many survivors stay in abusive homes for fear of subjecting their animals to continued abuse, if left behind," the Red Rover website reported.
Animals are often left with their abusers to face torture or even death, according to data at the website.
"Abusers very often threaten to harm or kill the family pets if the victim leaves the home," Bailey explained. "I can’t imagine having to make some of the choices victims of domestic violence have to make.
"It’s unthinkable,” said Bailey.
The WRC kennel, which has two dog houses and a hook-up for electricity, means that when a victim leaves an abusive relationship, she is able to bring her pet with her and her children.
"The kennel is amazing," noted Bailey.
She said the project was made possible by Operation Underdog, a group that assists Raleigh County Humane Society with rescues. She said she met Operation Underdog co-founder Elizabeth Raney in 2019, after she and her husband, Ron, had lost their own 14-year-old dog and adopted a dog through Operation Underdog.
"Knowing I worked for Women’s Resource Center led to discussions about how devastating it was for victims of domestic violence to have no choice but to leave their pets behind if they were in need of emergency shelter for themselves and their children,” said Bailey.
In April 2020, Operation Underdog started raising money for Women’s Resource Center, she reported.
On May 9, Operation Underdog had reached its goal of $5,000 for the kennel.
On Friday, the kennel was delivered to Women’s Resource Center, with Operation Underdog co-founder Erica Jones on hand to witness the kennel being delivered and placed.
Jones presented the Women’s Resource Center with a Lowe’s Gift Card so that needed pet supplies could be purchased, added Bailey.
“We are so grateful to Operation Underdog and every single person that contributed to this kennel fundraiser,” said Bailey. “This kennel will stand as a reminder that pets are the unfortunate victims of domestic violence too, and that victims of domestic violence and their children and their pets will have one less worry added to their burden when they seek safety at our shelter.”