The Greenbrier Valley Community Foundation’s Women’s Fund has announced its 2020 grant recipients.
“These organizations provide vital services to the women and girls of the Greenbrier Valley through education, health and wellness initiatives, professional preparedness programs and basic needs support,” the foundation stated in a Facebook post. “They are exactly why the GBV is such a special place.”
This year’s grant recipients are:
• Pocahontas County Family Resource Network
• Family Refuge Center
• Lewisburg Farmers Market Mobile Market
To donate to the Women’s Fund, visit gvfoundation.org/donate-contact.
Tina Alvey