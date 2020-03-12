2020 Women's Expo postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

Coordinator of the Women’s Expo Jay Quesenberry, along with expo staff, announced that the 23rd annual Women’s Expo — originally to be held this weekend, March 14 and 15, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center — is being postponed until Friday, June 5, and Saturday, June 6, due to mass concerns over the coronavirus, which has been deemed a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
According to Quesenberry, his staff of eight met Thursday afternoon to discuss delaying southern West Virginia's largest vendor show after hearing Gov. Jim Justice publicly urge agencies and groups not to hold large mass meetings or gatherings.
The Justice administration held a press conference earlier Thursday to update the public on the state's preparedness for the new disease.
In the meeting, Justice issued a state travel ban and asked all West Virginians to seriously reconsider traveling out of state. Additionally, he announced the suspension of the high school state basketball tournament.
“We have already had several vendors drop out of the expo and we just felt like postponing the event was the prudent and proper thing to do,” Quesenberry explained, stating that making the final decision “beat his team to death.”
The coordinator of 20 years said that work was going full steam ahead until about 3 p.m. when the team met to discuss their options.
“We were getting so many calls about people no longer coming. We have never dealt with anything like this before in 23 years,” he said.
“There’s a chance that if we have the show, it could be well attended or not well attended, both of which aren’t good situations at this time. We would hate to be responsible for getting anyone sick.”
Quesenberry also stated that the expo team is now facing monetary issues by having to purchase the lunches that were intended for this weekend’s event, calling the situation "a big mess.”
The expo team is currently notifying all 120 of their vendors to inform them of the event's postponement.
For updates on the Women’s Expo visit the event’s Facebook page at Women’s Expo 2020 or call the Women’s Expo hotline at 681-495-1966.
There are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia at this time.