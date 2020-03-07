lewisburg — An interesting fact about the 11th Judicial Circuit in which she serves recently caught the fancy of Greenbrier County Magistrate Brenda J. Smith.
“Women rule in Greenbrier County Magistrate Court, both literally and figuratively,” Smith wrote in a lighthearted news release.
“For the first time in county history, with the recent appointment of Martha J. Fleshman as magistrate, all three magistrates are women. Furthermore, all of the magistrate assistants are women, as is the magistrate court clerk and all of her deputy clerks.”
Kimberly Johnson is the third magistrate in Greenbrier’s trio, and Deborah A. Kaizer is the county’s magistrate court clerk.
This singular achievement is not limited just to the Greenbrier Magistrate Court, however.
As she mused over the situation in her own office, Smith realized the rest of the 11th Judicial Circuit — comprising Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties — is similarly blessed.
Both of Pocahontas County’s magistrates — Cynthia D. Broce-Kelley and Danith Miller, a senior status magistrate — along with their assistants and Magistrate Court Clerk Nancy Jordan are women as well.
And that’s not all.
“With the notable exception of Circuit Judge Robert E. Richardson, who appointed Magistrate Fleshman, the Circuit Court is also ruled by women, currently administratively headed by Chief Circuit Judge Jennifer P. Dent,” Smith continued. “Moreover, the judges’ law clerks are women, and the judges’ court reporters are women. In addition, the circuit clerks of both Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties are women, as are all of their deputy clerks.”
Louvonne Arbuckle is Greenbrier’s circuit clerk, while Connie Carr holds that post in Pocahontas County.
How appropriate that Smith chose to share her epiphany on this topic just as Women’s History Month gets into full swing.
Email: talvey@