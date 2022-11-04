A Beckley attorney said stories shared with him by roughly a dozen women in southern West Virginia, alleging sexual harassment by Del. Austin Haynes, show a clear pattern.
“...Just numerous women from our community, who say that his M.O. was to Facebook message them in the middle of the night, being inappropriate, commenting on their appearance, mentioning that he's a delegate in the House of Delegates, sometimes even asking if he could see them,” said attorney Stephen New.
Last week, New announced his intention to bring a civil suit against Del. Austin Haynes, who is up for re-election in the general election, on behalf of his client for allegations of sexual harassment and quid pro quo that were documented in text messages.
In those texts, which New sent to The Register-Herald, Haynes said, “I jacked off to one of your pics.” Later he texted, “Is that a bad thing?” “Does it bother you?” “What if I am doing it right now.” “Do you ever masturbate?”
“I don’t have an opinion one way or the other” and “It’s your prerogative” were the responses sent back to Haynes by New’s client.
New said this client, a female, does not wish to go on record or have her name publicized “right now.”
Since going public with his client’s allegations, New said his office has been hearing from other women in the area who had similar interactions with Haynes.
He added that some of the women contacting him work in the same office.
“There is a local government office that he did this with numerous young ladies in that office,” New said. “...It seems like always when this happens, when one person has the courage to come forward, others do as well.”
One of the women coming forward is Huntington City Councilwoman Tia “Fix” Rumbaugh.
Much like the M.O. that New described, Rumbaugh said she was first contacted out of the blue by Haynes close to midnight one night in March 2020 via Facebook messenger.
At the time she was running for Huntington City Council, as indicated on her Facebook page, and believed Haynes was a constituent.
Back then, Haynes was also in his first run for West Virginia House District 50 in Fayette County.
However, as the messages continued in the days that followed, Rumbaugh said it was clear Haynes’ only intention for contacting her was to elicit some type of romantic relationship, which Rumbaugh immediately declined.
Even after her refusal, Rumbaugh said Haynes persisted with his messages that either came in the middle of the night or early in the morning.
Rumbaugh said Haynes’ messages ceased at the end of 2020 and she had all but forgotten about them until seeing media coverage of the allegations brought to light by New.
While stating that the messages she received from Haynes were not “illegal” or as inappropriate as the one shared by New’s client, Rumbaugh said she felt compelled to share her story.
“I wanted the victim – whoever's filing the suit, who I don't know, I don't know those people – I want them to recognize that they're not alone, and I want to see justice,” she said. “Ultimately, I want the bad guys out of politics ... It's too easy for these individuals of low moral character and twisted values to hold office and then perpetuate their disfigured ideals of what society should be like through their legislation. And that's got to stop.”
According to screenshots provided to The Register-Herald by Rumbaugh, this is how her initial conversation with Haynes went:
11:54 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2020, via Facebook messenger
Haynes: Hi, how are you?
Rumbaugh: Good. You?
Haynes: I’m good. Sorry to bother you so late!!
I see that you’re running for Huntington City Council?
Rumbaugh: Yup. I’m awake. No worries.
Haynes: What made you want to run?
Would it be cool to text me? Easier to talk that way.
If not, that’s fine. Just thought it may be easier.
Rumbaugh: (Thumbs up emoji)
I don’t know that we’ve met?
But if it’s constituent stuff, I’m here to listen
(gives cell number)
Haynes: I feel like we may have met in Huntington, but I’m not sure.
Looking back on those initial messages, Rumbaugh said she felt Haynes misrepresented himself, never clearly stating he was not a constituent or that he was running for office in Fayette County.
She also said there was no way they could have ever met previously.
“He misrepresented himself,” Rumbaugh said. “I’ve never met him. I didn’t know who he was. He just decided to be like, ‘Hey, you’re a girl. You have a profile pic. I’m gonna reach out.’ So, that’s just creepy.”
Within a week of his initial Facebook messages, Rumbaugh said Haynes texted her. Rumbaugh said she does not have a record of these text messages.
From what she recalls, Rumbaugh said Haynes initially texted her asking about how her campaign was going.
“He was like, ‘Hey, I’m running for office too,’ and I was like, ‘Oh cool. Congrats.’ And he’s like, ‘How’s your campaign going?' And I’m like, ‘Oh, you know, going,’” Rumbaugh said.
After this brief innocuous exchange, Rumbaugh said Haynes began to ask more personal questions.
“I think he asked some personal questions like, 'Are you dating anyone?' or something like that,” she said. “And that’s when I was like, ‘Ok, no. This is not about politics. This is some sort of personal thing.’”
In response to his question, Rumbaugh said, “That’s when I declined and identified that I was already in a relationship.”
Despite this clear rejection, Rumbaugh said messages from Haynes persisted, often late at night.
“He texted me late at night again and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m a mom with two kids. Please don’t text me late at night,’” Rumbaugh said.
According to later text messages Rumbaugh provided to The Register-Herald, Haynes ignored this request and continued to message Rumbaugh despite receiving no response.
Had Haynes not been running for office, Rumbaugh said she would have been much more firm in her refusal and request for no more contact.
“I also felt that I had to be polite because he was another candidate, and I didn’t want to upset a potential political friend or ally or whatever,” Rumbaugh said. “So that was the other thing that was inappropriate about it. Because if it was just some random stranger, you know you can just say, ‘Hey, stop it,’ right away. But because this is a person who is running for office, then they have – there’s a sense of power and obligation of respect and courtesy that I’m gonna guess he was abusing or at least being impolite.”
After not replying to Haynes’ texts for several months, Rumbaugh said they finally stopped at the end of 2020.
Those messages are as follows according to screenshots from Rumbaugh provided to The Register-Herald:
4:39 p.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020
Haynes: You like these? Top is 4’x8’ sign. Bottom is my yard sign.
(sent with picture of “Haynes for House” yard sign and political mailer
4:56 a.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020
Haynes: Hey
10:29 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 15, 2020
Haynes: Hey
11:47 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020
Haynes: Hey
6:17 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31 2020
Haynes: Congrats on being sworn in!
Although Haynes never asked any more personal questions through text message, Rumbaugh said it was clear that was the purpose of his interactions.
“As a woman, it’s uncomfortable, it’s unfair and it’s inappropriate,” Rumbaugh said. “I remember thinking, I hope he doesn’t get elected ... Only through the lens of looking at the initial article that came out in the paper do I recognize that I was just one of a pattern of behavior. But at the time, it was just like, ‘Oh, just another jerk guy being gross and just not respectful’ ...
“Ultimately, I feel that we need to hold our elected officials to the best and greatest standard of human decency. And I think it's illustrative of a lack of recognizing that women are deserving of respect and consideration, and that we're not to just be preyed on for sexual fulfillment.”
Rumbaugh said she also reached out to New to share her experience, but is not under contract with New as a client.
• • •
New said he has yet to decide whether he will file a civil claim in circuit or federal court though he has already filed a “notice of claim” to the state’s attorney general’s office and the state’s insurance carrier.
John Mangalonzo, press secretary for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office, said the office received a letter from New, dated Oct. 31 and postmarked Nov. 3, regarding the potential litigation of Haynes.
As a result of the potential litigation, Mangalonzo said the office was unable to comment on the matter.
The Register-Herald also reached out to a representative with the West Virginia House of Delegates for comment. A previous article in The Register-Herald incorrectly stated that a notice of litigation was also sent to the House.
House Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Ann Ali said House Speaker Del. Roger Hanshaw had “no statement” regarding the Haynes allegations.
Haynes also did not respond to messages left by The Register-Herald requesting comment.
If the case is not settled by the attorney general, New said he will likely file it in mid-January.
The Register-Herald asked New if this civil case has the potential to lead to any criminal charges against Haynes.
New said it would be up to his clients to decide “whether or not they want to see criminal charges pursued.”
He added that if criminal charges are sought, they would likely fall under the West Virginia Computer Crime and Abuse Act.
As part of the act, detailed in State Code 61-3C-14a, it is unlawful to “make contact with a person after being requested by the person to desist from contacting them” and “cause obscene material to be delivered or transmitted to a specific person after being requested to desist from sending such material.”
Referring to one specific case, New said the charge of stalking could also be applied.
“In one instance, he asked for a young lady's home address to send a Christmas card,” New said. “She declined and said, 'You can send the Christmas card to my work address.' He persisted. Located her home address. Sent her the Christmas card and then messaged her, ‘See, I told you I could find your home address.’ That made her very concerned.”
Haynes' Democrat opponent in the general election is David “Elliott” Pritt.
Early voting in all 55 counties in West Virginia continues until Nov. 5. The general election will take place on Nov. 8.
