A woman who pleaded guilty on charges related to illegally entering a mine with three other defendants in December 2018 was at Southern Regional Jail on Monday morning, arrested on a home confinement violation shortly after entering the plea.
No bond amount was listed for Erica Alicia Treadway, 32, of Pax, according to the jail website.
Treadway had pleaded guilty on Dec. 11 before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich to felony conspiracy and to felony destruction of property causing risk of serious bodily injury to others, including her alleged co-conspirators and mine rescue workers.
She is expected to be sentenced in March 2020.