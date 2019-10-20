montgomery — City officials remain involved in the process of re-purposing former WVU Tech structures for utilization by the community.
At a recent city council meeting, the GFWC WV Woman's Club of Montgomery presented a "very, very generous check" to the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation, according to Mayor Greg Ingram.
The club's $25,000 donation will help make improvements to the former Tech alumni house, which is now home to the Montgomery Community Center. The gift will specifically be targeted toward converting an old storage area into a kitchen on the same floor of the main meeting area, a project that will replace a sparse downstairs kitchen that has outlived its usefulness.
John Frisby, president of the Montgomery Board of Parks and Recreation, called the donation "huge."
"You lose Tech, you lose Valley, you just don't want to see something else go away," he said. "If we can preserve this building and make it somewhere where people want to come. It's small, it's just a little piece of the puzzle, but at least it's a piece of the puzzle.
"The kitchen in the basement was in huge disrepair; (there was) no stove. It had a lot of nice cabinet space, but that was the only thing about the kitchen that was positive," Frisby said. In addition, the steps which provided access from the basement were hard to negotiate.
Frisby praised park board member Susie Ingram for spearheading the kitchen project. "We put Susie in charge, and she ran with it and has done a phenomenal job."
After Tech's relocation, "We realized that the community is in need of a place," said Sharon Parks, longtime president of the Woman's Club of Montgomery. "What better place would it be to put the money that we have in this place, where we can meet and where people in the community can use it?
"In all of the years that we've been meeting, the women have had little access to the basement kitchen," she said. "Now we know that there will be a kitchen provided, that's a plus. Not only will we benefit from it, but the community and anybody who has access to this building will have that use. We're very excited about that.
"In all these years, we've been called the bag ladies or the box ladies, carrying everything in and carrying it out, and this way we will have a kitchen that is workable."
The community center structure is about 100 years old. In 1986, it was sold to the West Virginia Tech Alumni Association.
"We were relieved at that time because all of the fundraising that the women did went into repairs, the upkeep of this building. Therefore, we couldn't give much in the way of charities or projects, so it was a blessing we were able to sell it," Parks said.
Carry-over money from the sale allowed the club to make the recent donation.
"We decided we needed to do something with that money. What better way to use that money than to give it back to the community?"
Frisby says Jennifer Bunner, of the Strategic Initiatives Council which serves Montgomery and Smithers, is pursuing a USDA community facilities grant that, if approved, will aid with improvements to the building.
Plans call for removing a wooden walkway which currently provides ADA access and replacing it with a commercial wheelchair lift. Also, an outside deck will be leveled and a retractable awning will be placed on the front to make the deck area more functional. The building's color scheme will be changed, and work needs to be done to shore up the facade, too.
All those alterations would make the center more attractive for rental for events such as graduations, parties and wedding receptions, Frisby said. Rental of the community center is currently ongoing. In fact, it was booked for every weekend in October.
The fee is $150, or $200 for a function involving alcohol. A partial refund is given if proper cleanup occurs. Any rental fees realized will help the park board pay monthly bills, which it didn't have to worry about in the past as it operated solely on levy funds approved by council.
"We didn't really have any bills, so one of the things we realized quickly is that now we have bills," Frisby said. "Power, water and gas (bills), something that the park board never incurred.
"Not only did we inherit this property, we have the marina, as well. You're incurring monthly bills now that you're trying to offset with hopefully the rental of the shelter at the marina and this building as much as you can. Like (Parks) said, a lot of your money just goes into basic upkeep."
• • •
When Parks joined the Woman's Club in 1993, it boasted nearly 100 members. Prior to that, there was a junior department (now disbanded) which also had membership of well over 100.
Total membership now stands at about 20.
The club, which meets on the first Tuesday of each month except for a small summer break, celebrated its 100th anniversary over four years ago and still stages fundraisers to bankroll scholarships and donations to organizations and charities.
Anyone interested in joining can call Parks at 304-442-4848.
