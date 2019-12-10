One of two surviving defendants in a high-publicity mine rescue case pleaded guilty before Raleigh County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Dimlich Tuesday morning to two felony charges related to illegally entering a Raleigh County Mine in December 2018.
Erica Treadway, 32, of Pax, pleaded guilty to felony conspiracy and to felony destruction of property causing risk of serious bodily injury to others, including her alleged co-conspirators and mine rescue workers.
Of the four people charged in relation to the mine break-in at Elk Run Coal's idled Rock House Powellton Mine, only Treadway and 26-year-old Kayla Williams of Artie are living.
Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said Tuesday that Treadway and Williams will each be responsible for paying half of a $1 million restitution fee.
Two men who had admitted to illegally entering the mine, 21-year-old Cody Beverly of Clear Creek and Williams' cousin, 44-year-old Eddie Williams Jr. of Artie, both passed away earlier this month.
Keller said the portion that the men would have paid, if convicted, must now be paid by Treadway and Williams.
The four entered the mine at the Raleigh and Boone county line early in the morning on Dec. 8, 2018. Beverly reported that the four had entered to "explore." Eddie Jr. told police that, once inside the mine, that they had split into two groups, with Beverly and Kayla heading one way and Treadway and Eddie Jr. headed another way.
The four lost power to their flashlights, Beverly said, and stumbled around the pitch-black mine in a panic. Eddie, the only one with mine experience, left the three in the mine with promises to get help. Eddie exited and went to the home of his estranged girlfriend and later assisted rescuers by telling them where the four had been while inside the mine, according to a criminal complaint and statements by officials.
Following a three-day search effort that involved ventilation of the stalled mine and cost the state more than $400,000, state mine rescuers brought the three to safety.
After receiving medical check-ups and spending a few days with family, each were charged in the incident.
Keller told Dimlich on Tuesday that Treadway had admitted to prosecutors that she had been at Kayla Williams' house "getting high" in the hours before the four had entered the mine.
Treadway agreed with prosecutors that she, Williams and the two men had planned to enter the mine to steal copper wire.
Copper wire was found burned inside the mine, said Keller.
She will be sentenced in March 2020.
After multiple petitions by his former attorney, Robert Dunlap, Eddie had been placed on home confinement in October so that he could receive better treatment for Stage Four Melanoma, which had spread while he was at Southern Regional Jail.
Eddie died Dec. 5, four days after Beverly's death on Dec. 1 of organ failure.