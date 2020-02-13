West Virginia Senate Bill 275 would establish an intermediate court of appeals – a court that would hear appeals, as spelled out in the bill, of civil cases and guardianship cases; cases from family courts; decisions of the Health Care Authority; and decisions by the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review – a court that would hear appeals of cases from lower courts before appeals to the state Supreme Court of Appeals. Critics of the legislation say it is overly friendly to big business, that people will be more likely to “be forced to accept a settlement that’s less than the value of the case because they need to survive.” Proponents say the bill would “modernize” West Virginia’s court system, noting that only nine states lack intermediate courts. The estimated cost ranges from $12 million to $20 million.

You voted: