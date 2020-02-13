A plea hearing was held Feb. 10, 2020, in the matter of the State v. Heather Danielle Dunbar, 20-F-21-K and 20-F-89-D, for the underlying crimes of fraud with an access device and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, to-wit, Alprazolam.
Judge Andrew G. Dimlich found the State proved the allegations of each charged crime and accepted Dunbar’s guilty plea. Judge Dimlich then sentenced Dunbar to not less than one nor more than three years in the penitentiary for the possession charge and a determinate two-year penitentiary sentence for the fraud charge.
The State was represented by Joshua T. Thompson, assistant prosecuting attorney. The matter was investigated by Trooper J.D. Morton, West Virginia State Police; Deputy J.A. Redden, Raleigh County Sheriffs Department; and Corpora N.J. Smith, Beckley City Police Department.