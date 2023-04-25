CHARLESTON — A 79-year-old woman was the victim in a house fire that occurred yesterday in Nicholas County, according to a press release from the state Fire Marshal’s office.
The fire began on April 24 around 1 p.m. at a home on Dietz Road in Mount Lookout. Firefighters on scene located the body of the victim.
Investigators with the WV State Fire Marshal’s Office were called in and found that, due to the damage sustained to the home during the fire, the cause of the fire could not be determined. There were smoke detectors in the home, but it is unknown whether they were activated.
The victim has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston for an autopsy.
