A Greenbrier County woman is dead following a motor vehicle crash on W.Va. Route 20 in Meadow Bridge on Friday, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II.
Just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 13, notification was received through the Fayette County 911 Center of a motor vehicle crash in the Meadow Bridge area of Fayette County. Sheriff’s deputies, EMS personnel and personnel from the Meadow Bridge Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to respond to the scene.
Upon arriving, deputies discovered that the driver of a single vehicle appeared to have lost control due to the snowy road conditions and struck a power pole. The driver, an elderly female, was the sole occupant of the vehicle. She was transported to Beckley ARH by emergency service personnel due to her injuries. EMS representatives stated that, during their transport, the patient became unresponsive and was eventually pronounced deceased by doctors at the hospital.
As of Friday evening, the identity of the driver was not being released as deputies were still working with Greenbrier County authorities to locate a family member.
Assisting in the incident were General Ambulance and the Meadow Bridge Fire Department.
The crash remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
