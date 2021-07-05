This photo provided by Susana Alvarez shows her cat named Mia. Rescue teams combed through closets, looked under beds and even used drones with thermal imaging as they looked for pets that might have been left in the ruins of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., before a decision was made to demolish the still-standing section of the building, officials said Monday, July 5, 2021. One of the survivors, Susana Alvarez, is devastated about her beloved 4-year-old cat, Mia, who was left behind on the 10th floor. On Sunday, she tried desperately to get in touch with rescuers to determine whether her cat had been found.