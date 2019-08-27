Dr. Zouhair Kabbara, a Beckley-based doctor and the subject of two lawsuits – one claiming sexual abuse, the other sexual harassment – is now the subject of a third.
In a lawsuit filed Monday, a local woman claims that Z. Kabbara raped her when she was a high school senior in early 2016 and recorded the assault without her knowledge.
The woman, identified only by the initials A.S. in the lawsuit filed in Raleigh County Circuit Court, asks for unspecified damages from Z. Kabbara, 41, who had privileges at both Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare (BARH) and Raleigh General Hospital.
In addition to naming Z. Kabbara in the two class action lawsuits filed last week, one names the Kentucky-based Appalachian Regional Health Care (ARH) and the other names Raleigh General as defendants.
In one, filed Aug. 22, a woman claims Z. Kabbara had sexually abused her while she was a patient at Raleigh General in June. In the other, filed Aug. 19, a 15-year-old girl claims the doctor sexually harassed her when she was a volunteer at BARH.
Steven New and Amanda Taylor of Steven New Law Firm filed all three civil suits.
In the most recent filing, the suit states that the plaintiff was working as a cashier at a Beckley department store in February 2016 when Kabbara came through her line. While chatting, according to the suit, the two learned they both had plans to attend an art show that evening. They then planned to meet in the store's parking lot, the suit states, but Z. Kabbara later sent a text asking her to meet him in the driveway of his home.
When the teenager arrived, he asked her to come inside his house while he collected some items, according to the lawsuit. Once inside, Z. Kabbara began kissing and groping the girl, who told him she "did not want to have sex,” the suit states. The physician stopped and began looking for his watch, which he noticed was missing, according to the suit.
The girl left his house and returned home, where she discovered that his watch had become caught in a piece of her clothing, the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit states that the girl agreed to return the watch the following evening and that Z. Kabbara directed the girl to park at a certain place away from his residence and that he would meet her to get the watch. During the meeting, the doctor convinced the teen to come to his house to watch a movie.
Once inside the house, the suit alleges, Z. Kabbara verbally reassured her that he was not going to attempt to have sex with her, but then "roughly sexually assaulted her” twice. The lawsuit alleges that he stopped the second assault, walked her to the bathroom and forced her to wash away physical evidence.
The suit states that Z. Kabbara continued harassing the girl after the incident.
Nearly a year later after the alleged rape, in December 2017 or January 2018, the suit says that the girl, accompanied by her 13-year-old sister, was driving in Beckley when Z. Kabbara passed in his vehicle, did a U-turn, caught up to her at the traffic light and forced her to stop.
The suit says that Z. Kabbara then told the plaintiff that he had recorded the alleged sexual assault.
It is illegal in the state of West Virginia to record another person in a sexual situation without permission.
The suit alleges that Z. Kabbara had stalked the plaintiff as late as May 2019.
In the civil class action suit filed Monday, Aug. 19, a different teen reported that Z. Kabbara had grabbed her body on one occasion at Beckley ARH Hospital and that he had attempted to steer her into an "empty" room but was stopped by another volunteer. On another occasion, she charged, he had pushed his body against her "backside," including his genitals, while she was at the help desk.
The lawsuit also alleges that Z. Kabbara, on another occasion, chased the girl and other teen volunteers down three flights of stairs at the hospital.
After she had reported Z. Kabbara's alleged harassment and unwanted touching to ARH administrators, the girl claims that ARH representatives retaliated by "writing up" her and her father – also a volunteer at the hospital – on what both said were fabricated charges of volunteer policy violations.
ARH spokeswoman Melissa Cornett said last week that Z. Kabbara is no longer associated with Beckley ARH Hospital.
Z. Kabbara did not respond to two requests for comment.
In the other lawsuit, filed Thursday, Aug. 22, a female patient of Kabbara's said the doctor had arranged a "private" hospital room for her when he admitted her to Raleigh General for an undisclosed procedure in June.
The woman reported that Kabbara, who had privileges at Raleigh General as of late July, entered her room and sexually assaulted her for several minutes, according to the complaint.
Raleigh General Marketing Director Cheryl Mitchem released a statement Monday.
"We can confirm that Dr. Kabbara is not employed by Raleigh General Hospital," the emailed statement stated. "He has privileges to practice at our facility, but he is not currently seeing patients at our hospital at this time."
On Friday, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the West Virginia State Police confirmed that it is investigating Dr. Z. Kabbara.