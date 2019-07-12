A woman is charged with prostitution in Beckley on Wednesday.
According to a criminal complaint, Jennifer Gillium, 37, was arrested as a result of an undercover prostitution sting conducted by the Beckley Police Department Detective Bureau.
A confidential source traveled in a vehicle equipped with concealed audio and video recording devices, eventually stopping alongside the roadway on Third Avenue after observing Gillium walking. Gillium approached him and asked if she could charge her cell phone in the decoy's vehicle.
The decoy then drove Gillium to an area near South Oakwood Avenue and Cova Street, where she offered him oral sex for $40 and sexual intercourse for $80, according to the report.
Gillium was taken into custody and charged with solicitation of prostitution.
