Over the years, West Virginia Radio Corporation stations and their sponsors and listeners have raised millions of dollars for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. At St. Jude, patients and their families never receive a bill, all services at the hospital are completely funded by donations. And St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital shares its life-saving protocols with hospitals all over the world, so children and families benefit everywhere.
This year 99.5 WJLS in Beckley will host their annual St. Jude Radiothan Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on 99.5 WJLS The Big Dawg. During the radiothon, listeners will hear stories — from the patients and families themselves — of the lifesaving miracles performed at St. Jude. And listeners will be asked to commit to a $20 monthly donation to become a “St. Jude Partner in Hope'' by calling 800-201-8883.
The 2020 St. Jude Radiothon is also made possible by the following sponsors: Piney Land Company — Title Sponsor; ABC Wall Sponsor – Mills Floor Covering; Giggle Break — Rick Snuffer; Angels of the Hour — Edward Jones — Doug Lehman, New River Health, Rightway Auto and West Virginia Miner’s Baseball.