Witness testimony continues in landmark W.Va. opioid trial

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams, left, and lawyer Rusty Webb enter the Robert C. Byrd United States Courthouse in Charleston, W. Va., Monday, May 3, 2021, for the start of the opioid trial. The trial is set to start in a lawsuit filed in West Virginia accusing three drug distributors of fueling a local opioid epidemic with excessively large shipments of painkillers over several years. (Kenny Kemp/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)