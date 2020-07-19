With some beaches and public pools closed this summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic, more people are using open waters – lakes, ponds, rivers – for recreation.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is warning of the increased dangers of drowning in open waters.
In June, more than 30 people died by drowning at lake and river projects managed by the Corps of Engineers – a 47 percent increase over the same month last year.
Nearly all the drowning victims were adult males between the ages of 18 and 85, who were
not wearing a life jacket at the time of the drowning.
“With some public beaches and community pools closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are finding more people this summer are swimming, wading, floating, and playing in open water areas not designated for swimming,” said Pam Doty, Corps of Engineers National Water Safety Program manager.
“Unfortunately, these areas are associated with hidden dangers that swimmers may not be aware of, including waves, currents, drop-offs, underwater obstructions, and others.
“July is the month when we normally see the most water-related accidents and fatalities, so there is even more reason to be concerned this year,” Doty noted.
“We have a continuous water safety awareness program at our lake and river projects, and we stress to the recreating public a number of things to be aware of before going swimming in open waters.”
Corps of Engineers officials recommend people be aware of these safety concerns prior to swimming in open waters:
• The majority of adults who drown in open water knew how to swim but overestimated their swimming abilities.
Most people learn to swim in a pool, where they can easily reach the sides or push off the bottom when they need to take a break.
There are no sides to grab onto in open water and the bottom can be several feet below you, which can make taking a break and relaxing hard to do unless you are wearing a life jacket.
• When swimming or wading along a shoreline, there might be a deep drop-off just a few feet away. Drop-offs might be more than 100 feet deep in some lakes.
• Swimming in a protected area, such as a cove or around a boat, might seem safer, but even in those situations you can become exhausted.
Boats tend to drift away and people misjudge distances, such as how far it is to the shoreline.
• Sometimes people, who become exhausted while swimming or overestimate their swimming ability, never learned proper breathing techniques for swimming.
Holding your breath too long while swimming or over-breathing by taking several deep breaths in a row (hyperventilating) before a swim can cause shallow-water blackout, which causes people to faint or black out in the water and drown.
A simple description of what makes that happen is that it’s the result of low oxygen to your brain.
Shallow-water blackout often happens to people who know how to swim well because they deny their body’s desire to inhale for too long.
Once someone loses consciousness, water enters the lungs, causing the person to drown.
• Some adults are hesitant to tell their friends that they cannot swim very well.
In a pool, they can get away with that mentality easier than they can in open water. In open water, even strong swimmers can become exhausted and drown.
Also, if you don’t swim often, your swimming ability will decrease the older you get.
Some people may know how to float, but they don’t think about survival floating when they panic.
Wave action and currents also make it difficult to float in open water.
• Carbon monoxide poisoning is another thing to be aware of when swimming or floating around boats.
Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless and tasteless gas. It is heavier than air and lighter than water, so it floats on the water’s surface. One breath, if you’re in the water with it, can be deadly.
Sources of carbon monoxide on your boat may include engines, gas generators, cooking ranges, and space and water heaters.
Early symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include eye irritation, headache, nausea, weakness and dizziness. Knowing these signs and what to do to prevent them can help you stay alive.
Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector on the boat.
Turn off the boat’s engine and other carbon monoxide-producing equipment when anchored.
Maintain a fresh circulation of air through and around the boat at all times.
Avoid areas of your boat where exhaust fumes may be present.
Do not let anyone swim under or around the boarding platform.
• Wearing a life jacket can increase your chances of survival drastically. So when swimming, wading, floating or playing in open water, wear a life jacket that fits properly.
Some people say that you cannot swim in a life jacket, but that is not true. The belt-style, inflatable life jacket that you manually inflate is ideal for swimmers in open water.
All you have to do is wear it and, when you need it, pull the inflation cord, let it inflate, and put it over your head.
An oral inflation tube is provided on all inflatable life jackets as a backup inflation device.
Nonswimmers or weak swimmers should not wear an inflatable life jacket. There are other styles of comfortable life jackets that they can wear, including vest styles that come in many different sizes and colors.
For more information, visit www.PleaseWearIt.com.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers manages more than 400 lake and river projects in 43 states with nearly 260 million visits per year.
With 90 percent of these recreation areas within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, they provide a diverse range of outdoor activities close to home and to people of all ages. For more information on Corps of Engineers’ recreation sites and activities, visit www.CorpsLakes.us.