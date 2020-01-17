The flu has taken over the southern West Virginia region. It's on the rise in several Raleigh County schools, with students and teachers calling in sick, and it's even made its way into the local colleges, forcing Beckley's Valley College to cancel its Friday classes.
Although Valley College itself was open Friday with several staff members present, Beth Gardner, vice president of Valley College's administration, said staff chose to cancel classes, allowing students to stay home and rest.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this has been a tough year for the flu. According to their estimates, there have been at least 9.7 million illnesses, 87,000 hospitalizations, and 4,800 deaths from the flu this season. Between Oct. 1, 2019, and Jan. 4 of this year, 4,228 laboratory-confirmed hospitalizations were reported.
"It's just canceled for today [Friday]," Gardner said, "but we felt it was important to do so because this past week several students have come into class sick, and some have even gotten physically sick while here at school.
"It just kept compounding each day this week, and we felt this to be the smartest decision."
Although no students were at Valley College Friday, some instructors and staff members were present; however, Gardner said several were out due to the illness.
"Not only were several students and staff members out with the flu, but many were out because of strep throat as well," she said. "This week alone we had to give out several masks for students to wear to try and minimize the situation, but so many students were either sick themselves or had sick kids at home, so it's just been a hard week."
Gardner said she hopes canceling classes will give the students and staff members who were out time to recuperate throughout the weekend.
"Hopefully come Monday everyone will come back healthier and we'll be ready to get back at it," she said.
According to WVU Tech's Dean of Students Richard Carpinelli, the student health clinic at WVU Tech hasn't reported any extraordinary number of cases for this flu season; however, students are urged to take certain hygiene precautions to avoid getting the flu.
Just last week, several Raleigh County teachers reached out to The Register-Herald concerned over the high increase in confirmed flu cases in the school system — many confirmed to have the flu themselves.
Raleigh County Superintendent David Price said several students, teachers, service personnel and administrative members were out with the flu, and custodians continue to work and disinfect the school to help the issue.
While schools are seeing an uptick in the illness, so are doctor's offices. The Raleigh County Health Department has reported the number of confirmed flu cases continues to rise, despite the 2,000 vaccines they have given out this season.
