Motorists who cruised down Main Street on Wednesday morning had their first view of the lots where the New Taylor Law Offices and Walton Bonding buildings once stood.
After months of closure for demolition work by Empire Salvage, the City of Beckley approved the reopening of Main Street between S. Kanawha Street and S. Fayette Street. Board of Public Works Director Jerry Stump and city workers power-cleaned the street and sidewalks and blew leaves off of the street to give motorists and pedestrians the best view of the newly-opened street.
"We got it open today," Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold noted on Wednesday. "The contractor, Empire Salvage, did some hosing off up there using a fire hose hooked up to a hydrant, but Jerry Stump's men put the finishing touches on it."
Empire Salvage had completely demolished Taylor New Law building and Walton's Bonding building and removed debris from the site on Monday. Empire notified city officials that the street could reopen on Tuesday, but city officials took a day to spruce up the street prior to allowing traffic.
City officials had closed Main Street on June 24, after the roof of the Walton's Bonding building caved in around 3:30 a.m. Nobody was injured since the buildings were empty at that hour, and the streets did not have heavy auto or foot traffic.
Councilman Kevin Price, Ward IV, and other city officials summoned two engineers some time around 8:30 a.m. Early reports suggested that a construction defect in the Walton building from about 70 years ago had caused the roof collapse. Later, Rappold expressed concerns that more downtown buildings of that era could have a similar deficiency and said that Beckley Code Enforcement would be involved in maintaining integrity of downtown structures in the future.
New Taylor Law Office, Wells Fargo and JanCare were among the nearby buildings which sustained damages in the collapse, the mayor said.
Empire Salvage started demolition work the first week in August. In Mid-August, crews paused demo work to ensure that a neighboring building would not be compromised. They completed the project on Monday.
Rappold said workers still have to fill a basement level at one of the lots. Otherwise, the work is finished.
"It's all been approved and supervised by our Stormwater Division, to make sure there's adequate drainage out of that field area," the mayor reported. "It's moving along well.
"We've heard bits and rumors that there is at least one interested downtown businessman who has expressed an interest in one of the parcels, so we're excited about that."
The mayor said that construction crews were able to stabilize a third damaged building, Wells Fargo, and that it will not require demolition.
The street is reopened in time for city workers to decorate Main Street lamp posts for the holidays.