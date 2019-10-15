Raleigh County residents must get themselves and those in their homes counted in the 2020 US Census or face the possibility of significant federal funding cuts and a loss of representation in the United States House of Representatives, United States Census Bureau workers said Tuesday.
Raleigh Commission unanimously passed a motion during the regular Commission meeting on Tuesday morning to implement outreach to citizens on behalf of U.S. Census.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver wasted no time in urging Raleigh County residents to count themselves online, by phone or by U.S. mail.
"We have to stress to the citizens of Raleigh County that they need to respond," Tolliver said during the meeting. "There's so much in grants and monies out there.
"It can go up or down in 2020," he added. "Make sure you're counted, because there's a lot of money there, if we get everybody counted."
U.S. Census Bureau partnership specialists Michael Bennett and Jamie Middlebrook appeared at the meeting to ask Tolliver and commissioners Kay Epling and Ron Hedrick to partner with the Bureau in urging residents to get counted.
Bennett told Commission that Raleigh County population appears to have dropped by more than five percent from 2010 to 2018.
In 2010, Bennett said, there were 78,865 people living in the county, compared to 74,254 in 2018. In addition, Bennett and Middlebrook reported, Census specialists project that at least a quarter of Raleigh County residents will not respond before March 2020.
The low response score is significantly higher for Beckley and surrounding regions, Middlebrook added.
Federal officials will rely on Census data to divide $675 billion in federal funding among the states and Washington DC, based on the number of people who live in each state. Counties will get disbursements of federal funding and will qualify for grants, based on the same data.
Population data determines the number of representatives each state is allotted in the US House of Representatives.
Census data will influence funding for county residents' health care, education, schools and housing.
With so much at stake, Bennett said, it is vital that residents report how many live in their households.
"The Census is easy, safe and important," Bennett said. "Census impacts each and every one of us.
"We want to ensure we have a complete and accurate count."
A declining population and a quarter of residents who choose not to respond to a Census survey does not bode well for the county.
Middlebrook said county and city officials must work on getting the transient population counted. Census will begin counting nursing homes and the homeless population in February.
She said that some grandparents or parents may have a situation in which a child lives with them and they are receiving federal or state assistance for the child. They fear that they will lose help if they report certain data regarding the number of people in their household.
Middlebrook urged those families to fill out the Census data. She said that Census officials do not share individuals' information.
"Just get counted," she urged. "We do not share it out.
"It's not going to mess up any benefits or housing or living situations."
If an accurate population count is not offered, however, funding for housing and other benefits will not come back into the state or the county.
By the end of May, if there is a higher non-response rate, US Census workers will go out into the community to try to collect the data.
In 2010, around one million children nationwide aged five and under were not reported during the Census, which was the largest underreported group, according to Census Bureau statistics.
To report population data to the Census Bureau, citizens may collect the information sent in the mail and visit https://respond.census.gov/acs to input the information.
They may call 1-800-354-7271 to respond.
When mailing in a paper application from a United States Post Office location, the survey response should be mailed to US Census Bureau, 4600 Silver Hill Road, Washington, DC 20233.
When using FedEx, United Parcel Service (UPS) or another private carrier, the survey should be mailed to US Census Bureau, 4600 Silver Hill Road, Suitland, Md., 20746.
Those who want an in-person interview with a Census worker may call 1-800-262-4236.