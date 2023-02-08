FAYETTEVILLE — Preserving some of the past while forging ahead into the future.
Construction is ongoing at the former Fayetteville Elementary School building, which is being renovated into the Wiseman & High Apartments in a $4 million project undertaken by Whitewater Property Ventures, LLC.
Preston Wendell, one of the founders — along with Pat Hooten and Preston’s father, Charles Wendell — of Whitewater Property Ventures, said the complex will feature 19 rental apartments that should be available later this year.
The apartments are “a combination of one- and two-bedroom units pretty much taking the place of all of the classrooms,” said Preston Wendell, a South Carolina-based emergency room physician who has shuffled some of his responsibilities to allow him to branch out and become more involved in real estate property development in recent years. “I hesitate to use the word luxury, but we expect them to be very nice.”
Units, which will be located on all three floors of the building, will be about 650 square feet for one bedroom and 850 to 900 square feet for two bedrooms.
Each apartment will have a washer-dryer, a full kitchen and a bathroom. There will be central air conditioning and heating.
Wendell was among those in Fayetteville earlier this week to check on the progress being made on the apartments, which are expected to be followed by construction of town homes for sale on the elementary school property, as well as an adjacent boutique hotel in the area of the former high school and middle school site. The entire project was announced in the gymnasium of the former grade school in March 2022. Wendell said planning for the boutique hotel is still ongoing, and he projected a completion date in the latter stages of 2024 or in 2025.
Wendell said he’s not ready to disclose a rental price for the apartment units yet, but the company is receiving inquiries from possible renters. For more on the project, visit wisemanhighapartments.com. Email Hooten at pehooten@gmail.com to explore the rental scenario.
The apartments are “more for long-term renters as opposed to short-term rentals such as Vrbo and Airbnb, which is more for vacation,” said Wendell. “These are for people who are ideally going to live here or who are certainly (going to) spend a lot of their time here in the long term.” Rental agreements will usually be for a year or more.
“Ideally, we should be done by the fall of 2023,” he said. “We’re a little bit behind, but we’re ok."
While providing needed rental units in a growing area, Wendell said the project is dear to his family’s hearts and care is being taken to give a nod to the importance of the former school to the town.
“We’re restoring all of the windows to their original scale, so these apartments are going to have just awesome windows with great views, natural sunlight,” he said. “Also, we have preliminary approval to keep the original school doors with glass” in place. If that occurs, potential plans call for the doors to be protected by “a sprinkler system that is high-volume, or extra sprinklers on either side.”
“Also, from an artistic perspective, the multi-color lockers are going to remain and be part of the hallways,” he added. “The gym is remaining for now. Ideally, the intent now is to keep it for the town for recreational space (although it is currently being used as a staging area for equipment and supplies).”
“It’s certainly a wonderful feeling to be a part of a project that renovates a historic building that you attended as a school and is now needing help getting a second life, and being part of that is great,” Wendell said. Along with his wife and three children, “We’ve done a lot of traveling,” he said. “We love going to national parks and hiking and being in the mountains. Being able to come back and be a part of improving and being a catalyst to the place you grew up in, to really help Fayetteville to just continue to evolve and be that gateway for the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, is just awesome.”
Wendell said the project came about because of “the fact that the town and state all realized the importance of this, because it’s not like these properties you can just leave them alone and they’ll be ok. They require upkeep.” He said the apartments have been “a total community effort.”
Brad Scott, of Fayetteville-based New River Contracting, the project’s construction manager, said he has worked on historical projects “of varying scope and construction” in the past, but, “The thing for me that is unique about this project is I’ve never gotten the opportunity to work on a project that had such capable, knowledgeable, just driven team of people to work with, from architects, to engineering groups, to owners, to property managers and project managers.
“Without all that help, without all that skill set and knowledge base, we’d just flat out be getting our ass kicked, because this is a beast. It’s a giant, just massive piece of masonry that was assembled over multiple generations of workers, and to get in there to work through all of that, it’s a real challenge.”
A total of about 60 jobs will be created via the apartments endeavor, Scott said.
Any asbestos that was in the building has been abated “100 percent,” he said. “There definitely was asbestos that needed to be removed and dealt with, and it was dealt with early on in the process.”
Lead architect Aric Margolis said the asbestos didn’t come from the original construction, but instead occurred from improvements such as tile or plumbing installation added later in the building’s life.
“The roof was in immaculate shape,” Scott said. “The school board, in the time that they owned and maintained this property, it is clear that they did an excellent job in what they did and how they cared for this building until it changed hands.
“There’s always surprises (during construction). When you get into a building that’s 100-plus years old and has additions on it, there’s going to be things you uncover and find, but we were prepared for that and we had a good team to help us make the decisions on how to deal with it.”
Hooten, of Huntington, said the project is “coming along.”
“I would prefer to live in a historic building, something that has been restored, instead of a new building,” he added.
“This is a historic tax credit project, so we have to keep as much of (the structure) intact as possible but still give it a use that is something other than a school,” explained Margolis. “So you keep the wide hallways, you keep the lockers in the hallways, …”
Federal and state historic tax credits, as well as Build WV Act credits, are being utilized for the project.
House Bill 4502, also known as the BUILD WV Act, was signed into law by Gov. Jim Justice in April 2022. It provides incentives to promote development of residential housing properties for the betterment and well-being of the people of West Virginia, according to the governor’s office at the time. Justice was on hand in Fayetteville in 2022 as Mountain Shore Properties announced the project that will feature the Wiseman & High Apartments as well as the townhomes and boutique hotel.
“The town is excited about the opportunity of the amount of long-term housing that this project will provide to this area,” said Fayetteville Town Superintendent Matt Diederich. “We realize there is a huge need for this type of housing.
“The location will be great for those wanting to walk downtown and enjoy everything Fayetteville has to offer.”
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.