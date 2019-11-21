GHENT — Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent has been taking advantage of the below normal temperatures, and is eyeing a possible Thanksgiving weekend opening.
“The cold weather we have had over the last two weeks has been great,” said Tom Watson, the resort’s executive vice president. “We have produced a lot of snow. We are stockpiling it and will be ready to go.”
Wagner said the resort is still looking at an early to mid-December opening, but the weekend after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29-Dec. 1, is possible.
“We may go Thanksgiving weekend,” he said. “We will see what the weather will do.”
The resort has invested in snowmaking again this year, he said.
“What this does is allow us to take full advantage of the cold weather,” he said. “Last week we made quite of bit of snow,” pumping 7,000 gallons of water a minute through the equipment.
In fact, he said some upper slopes can be used now, but the resort does not open yet because “you are spinning your wheels if nobody shows up,” referring to the expected opening dates from the customer base.
Wagner said a new addition this year is “training-based learning” for beginners, and that includes a slope designed just for that.
“We shaped the terrain to make it easier for them to learn,” he said.
Another new initiative that all ski resorts in West Virginia are taking advantage of is the Passport Program from the West Virginia Ski Areas Association.
“This is one of the most exciting things going on across the state,” he said. “It allows fourth and fifth-grade age students to ski free.”
There is a $25 administration fee, but the kids get the opportunity to learn how to ski, and that includes a lift ticket to the lower part of the resort as well as equipment rental and lessons. Related deals are also included.
Called the Ski Free 4th and 5th Grade Passport Program, it is designed to introduce fourth and fifth-graders to the sports of skiing and snowboarding at West Virginia Ski Resorts.
“It’s a great way to bring the family and get your kids on skis,” Wagner said.
“This is a great age for children to learn a new sport with ease and to excel rapidly,” said Terry Pfeiffer, president of the West Virginia Ski Areas Association and president of Winterplace Ski Resort, on the Ski West Virginia website. “Through the Passport Program and on-mountain experiences, the youngsters will enjoying the outdoors of the mountain state.”
With snow already being made and accumulating quickly, Wagner said it all adds up to a great year.
“It looks like a wonderful season ahead,” he said.