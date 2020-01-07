Southern West Virginians woke up to a surprise Tuesday morning as several inches of snow covered yards, roadways and vehicles. Although schools were closed in several counties, folks still ventured out allowing for several roadway accidents in Raleigh County.
Around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, Raleigh County emergency dispatchers reported numerous accidents had been reported since the early morning hours, and several roadways throughout the county were closed.
Both Dry Hill Road in Beckley and Airport Road in Beaver were closed as of 9 a.m., dispatchers said, and will be until further notice until workers can get the scenes cleared. Although the dispatcher supervisor wasn't able to offer an exact number of how many accidents were reported Tuesday morning, they said there were several and folks are urged to stay home.
Jay Morris with Greenbrier County's Emergency Management took to his Facebook page Tuesday morning to tell the community if there is no necessary reason to go out, then stay home and stay put.
"Do not even attempt driving in a two-wheel vehicle this morning," Morris stressed.
Tractor trailers wrecked on Ronceverte Hill in Greenbrier County Tuesday morning, and as of 9:45 a.m. the road was closed, Morris added, and reported several wrecks along Davis-Stuart Road, U.S 60 in Rupert and Interstate 64 within in the county.
"If you don't have to be out, do not go out," he said.
•••
The snow came down quite quickly, making several morning commutes to work a tedious task. Megan Kiebler, a National Weather Service Meteorologist out of Charleston said she and her crew have been monitoring the snow system for the last few days.
"We knew it was coming, and we knew it was coming up from the south," Kiebler said. "When it finally came, it came down fast."
Several southern West Virginia counties are under winter weather advisories until the afternoon hours, Kiebler added, including areas of Raleigh, Summers, Fayette, Greenbrier, Wyoming and Monroe counties.
"We knew we were going to see a decent amount of snow in most of those counties, about three to four inches in most areas," she said. "Further north we are expecting even more."
Snow began to fall early Tuesday morning before the sun rose, allowing for slick roads before folks even woke up to get ready for the day, however, Kiebler said the snow should begin to taper off around 2 p.m. Thursday.
"Roadways got extremely slick right in time for rush hour, and even though many people need to get to work, they're urged to stay off the roads until they're clear," she said.
Kiebler said another snow system is set to come in by this weekend, however, due to the rise in temperatures predicted for the weekend, the system will likely only result in rain.
•••
While many folks are out trying to fight the snow Tuesday and head out onto the roads, the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is urging safety when driving near snow plows.
According to a WVDOT press release, snow plows are surrounded by blind spots, and have difficulty seeing the vehicles surrounding them, so it's important to stay a safe distance behind them.
"If you're driving in snowy conditions, remember to slow down, stay alert, and give our plow trucks the space they need to clear the roads," the release stated.
