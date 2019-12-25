The Winter Praise Festival is slated for Saturday, Jan. 11, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Ronceverte. It is the first event in the church’s 2020 Shabach Worship Arts Series.
According to a media release, the youth of the Ronceverte Charge envisioned this festival as a contemporary praise and worship event that will inspire people to use their musical gifts and talents to glorify the Lord in their local churches.
Various praise bands, soloists, choirs and musicians have been invited to lead the festival’s time of fellowship. Featured artists and special guests include the Resurrecting Praise Community Choir, Will Sarver, Jessica Bolen and Pastor Kathie Holland.
The Rev. Micah Blanks from Fairmont will serve as the festival’s guest speaker, accompanied by the Praise Band from Highland Avenue United Methodist Church, where he serves as pastor.
Additional details, including the time of this event, will be announced later.
The Shabach Worship Arts Series is partially funded by the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia.
Trinity UMC is at 373 Pocahontas Ave.