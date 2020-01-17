Featuring more than 50 bands across seven tune-friendly venues, the West Virginia Winter Music Festival will seize the spotlight in downtown Lewisburg next weekend.
Founded in 2013, the WVWMF is expanding to two nights this year, with a full slate of performers on Jan. 24 and 25. The music gets underway as early as 7 p.m. at most of the venues and won’t let up until midnight.
Wristbands (good for admission to every venue) may be purchased only with cash at any of the venues at a cost of $20 per night or $30 for a weekend pass. Music fans are free to roam from venue to venue in Lewisburg’s charming, walkable downtown.
Lineups (with start times) for each venue each night are:
FRIDAY
The Asylum
7 - MadDog & Platypus
8 - Shawn Benfield
9 - Untrained Professionals
10 - Thomas Taylor Band
11 - The Reliefs
Hill and Holler
9 - Absolute Love Affair
10 - Unruly Elders
11 - Alleghany Blues Society’s Bluestars
The Livery
7 - Little Lawnmowers
8 - Mel Waggy
9 - October Moon
10 - Bohemian Social Club
11 - SeldomFree
The Sweet Shoppe
7 - Mike Donahue
8 - Adam Cox
9 - Stockyard Parade
10:45 - J-Mane
Washington Street Pub
7 - Tim Vitullo
8 - Walter DeBarr
9 - Lady Blue Band
10:15 - Chad Nickell & The Loose Change
Wild Bean
8 - Snapping Turtlenecks
9 - Dan Yell Sun
10 - Rock Bass
11 - Abraxas
SATURDAY
The Asylum
7 - Sarah Giles
8 - Samuel James
9 - Luke Sadecky
10 - Jim Snyder
11 - A Rally Cry
The Clingman Center at Montwell Park
All-ages venue - Free admission
Greenbrier East’s 2nd Block Rock
Groovus Phaticus
Skip Class Play Brass
Elements of Us
Hill and Holler
9:15 - The Jar Movers
10:45 - Cold Ethyl
The Livery
7 - Katrina Brown
8 - Ancestor Radio
9 - MA’AM
10 - Brightwork
11 - Nick Durm
The Sweet Shoppe
7 - Johnson & McQuade
8 - Long Point String Band
9 - Richard Hefner & Black Mountain Bluegrass
10 - That High Country Revival
11 - Half Bad Bluegrass Band
Washington Street Pub
8 - Will Lewis
9 - Bryan Roberts Project
10 - Minor Swing
11 - Wine & Roses
Wild Bean
8 - Tony Harrah
9 - Heavy Hitters
10:30 - The Instigatorz
•••
Based in Lewisburg, the West Virginia Winter Music Festival Inc. is a nonprofit that uses revenue from this annual festival to extend financial and resource assistance to the southern West Virginia region’s music industry professionals in times of need and crisis. That geographic region comprises the counties of Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Mercer.
In addition, the WVWMF helps promote performances by involving people from all aspects of the music community. The nonprofit also works with public and private schools and other organizations to offer assistance for those in physical need and to boost educational opportunities and meet needs of aspiring musicians.
For more information about WVWMF, visit wvmusicfestival.org.
