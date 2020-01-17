Featuring more than 50 bands across seven tune-friendly venues, the West Virginia Winter Music Festival will seize the spotlight in downtown Lewisburg next weekend.

Founded in 2013, the WVWMF is expanding to two nights this year, with a full slate of performers on Jan. 24 and 25. The music gets underway as early as 7 p.m. at most of the venues and won’t let up until midnight.

Wristbands (good for admission to every venue) may be purchased only with cash at any of the venues at a cost of $20 per night or $30 for a weekend pass. Music fans are free to roam from venue to venue in Lewisburg’s charming, walkable downtown.

Lineups (with start times) for each venue each night are:

FRIDAY

The Asylum

7 - MadDog & Platypus

8 - Shawn Benfield

9 - Untrained Professionals

10 - Thomas Taylor Band

11 - The Reliefs

Hill and Holler

9 - Absolute Love Affair

10 - Unruly Elders

11 - Alleghany Blues Society’s Bluestars

The Livery

7 - Little Lawnmowers

8 - Mel Waggy

9 - October Moon

10 - Bohemian Social Club

11 - SeldomFree

The Sweet Shoppe

7 - Mike Donahue

8 - Adam Cox

9 - Stockyard Parade

10:45 - J-Mane

Washington Street Pub

7 - Tim Vitullo

8 - Walter DeBarr

9 - Lady Blue Band

10:15 - Chad Nickell & The Loose Change

Wild Bean

8 - Snapping Turtlenecks

9 - Dan Yell Sun

10 - Rock Bass

11 - Abraxas

SATURDAY

The Asylum

7 - Sarah Giles

8 - Samuel James

9 - Luke Sadecky

10 - Jim Snyder

11 - A Rally Cry

The Clingman Center at Montwell Park

All-ages venue - Free admission

Greenbrier East’s 2nd Block Rock

Groovus Phaticus

Skip Class Play Brass

Elements of Us

Hill and Holler

9:15 - The Jar Movers

10:45 - Cold Ethyl

The Livery

7 - Katrina Brown

8 - Ancestor Radio

9 - MA’AM

10 - Brightwork

11 - Nick Durm

The Sweet Shoppe

7 - Johnson & McQuade

8 - Long Point String Band

9 - Richard Hefner & Black Mountain Bluegrass

10 - That High Country Revival

11 - Half Bad Bluegrass Band

Washington Street Pub

8 - Will Lewis

9 - Bryan Roberts Project

10 - Minor Swing

11 - Wine & Roses

Wild Bean

8 - Tony Harrah

9 - Heavy Hitters

10:30 - The Instigatorz

•••

Based in Lewisburg, the West Virginia Winter Music Festival Inc. is a nonprofit that uses revenue from this annual festival to extend financial and resource assistance to the southern West Virginia region’s music industry professionals in times of need and crisis. That geographic region comprises the counties of Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Summers, Fayette, Raleigh and Mercer.

In addition, the WVWMF helps promote performances by involving people from all aspects of the music community. The nonprofit also works with public and private schools and other organizations to offer assistance for those in physical need and to boost educational opportunities and meet needs of aspiring musicians.

For more information about WVWMF, visit wvmusicfestival.org.

