RICHWOOD – Williams River Road (Forest Road 86) in the Gauley Ranger District on Monongahela National Forest will re-open Monday, July 20, for motor vehicle use. Ten miles of the road have been closed since August 2019 for Federal Highway Administration repairs.
“Please be safe when traveling this popular road,” said District Ranger Richard Raione. “Be sure to obey posted speed limits and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.”
Williams River Road was severely damaged during flooding in June 2016. The Federal Highway Administration identified four major repair projects, including bridge replacements, which were required to make the road safe again, and more resilient to flooding in the future.
Two of the projects were completed between August 2019 and July 2020. Two additional projects are expected to be scheduled this fall, which will require the road to be closed again for an extended period of time.
Contact the Gauley Ranger District at 304-846-2695 for more information and to report issues or problems with the road.