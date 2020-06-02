Widow of Emmett Pugh sues doctors

The widow of Beckley's longest-serving mayor, Emmett S. Pugh III, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against two Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital doctors.
Linda Pugh filed the complaint in Raleigh Circuit Court against physicians Oluyemisi Sangodeyi and Rajendra Singh, according to court documents.
The former mayor, vomiting and complaining of nausea and a distended abdomen, was admitted to Beckley ARH on May 1, 2018. On May 2, a diagnostic check-up revealed a blockage in his intestine. Doctors did not perform a requested enema on May 2 or May 3, according to the suit.
On May 3, Emmett's white blood cell count had increased. According to the suit, Sangodeyi recommended a surgery but then said he was leaving to go out of town. Singh then agreed to take over Emmett's care, according to the suit.
At Sing's request, Emmett received an enema. His health then declined. He became unresponsive and his blood pressure dropped. He did not have enough oxygen in his blood to sustain tissues, according to the suit.
The former mayor was intubated and had a CT scan to see if he was strong enough to go into surgery, according to the suit.
Sing allegedly made a surgical incision in Emmett's abdomen and made an opening in his large intestine for a colostomy bag. Emmett came out of surgery on a ventilator, the suit reports.
On May 4, 2018, he had developed a higher fever and the colostomy bag had blood in it.
On May 5, 2018, Emmett was transferred to Duke University Health in North Carolina. He was septic, with a high white blood cell count of 34,000. A normal reading is between 5,000 and 10,000 for adult men.
Pugh died May 10.
In her lawsuit, Linda Pugh claims that Emmett had shown signs of sickness on and before May 5 that required immediate attention at Beckley ARH. If steps had been taken then, she said, Emmett's death could have been prevented.
She is asking the court to grant compensatory and punitive damages and pointed out that any statutory cap or limit is a violation of her right to due process, equal protection and other rights.