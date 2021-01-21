Congresswoman Carol Miller, R-WV, has nominated Peyton Whitt of James Monroe High School as one of six West Virginia High School students to the U.S. Naval Academy.
Whitt, whose parents are Garrett and Angel Whitt, is one of six West Virginia high school students to get the congresswoman’s nomination to a U.S. military service academy.
Other nominees were: Austin Dempsey, 18, Huntington High School, U.S. Naval Academy; Jackson Shouldis, 18, Cabell Midland High School, U.S. Air Force Academy; Ryan Sullivan, 18, Hayfield Secondary School, U.S. Military Academy; Samuel Vance, 18, Huntington High School, U.S. Air Force Academy; Paul Yeoman, 18, Spring Valley High School, U.S. Naval Academy & U.S. Air Force Academy.