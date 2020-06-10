FAYETTEVILLE — In the past few years, life has come full circle for Cindy Whitlock.
In August 2015, Whitlock, a Penn Yan, N.Y., native, was hired as director of school health for New River Health.
On Tuesday night, she continued re-connecting with her schools background. The public information coordinator for the Fayette County Board of Education for 13 years as she initiated her career following graduation from WVU, Whitlock led the polling for two seats in the nonpartisan Fayette Board of Education race. Whitlock will represent the Plateau District on the five-member school board.
The Oak Hill resident garnered 5,982 votes in the race, followed by incumbent BOE member Steve Slockett, the current vice president, with 3,691 votes, and former board member Lou Jones (3,398), both of whom ran to represent the Valley District. Slockett, as the top vote-getter in the Valley District pending canvassing results, is poised for his second term.
Following her public information job with the Fayette board, Whitlock was executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for seven years, then worked the next 17 years combined as Cellular One marketing manager, Beckley ARH community relations manager and Tamarack marketing director.
“It was very difficult in this particular situation to know anything about what might happen (in the election),” said Whitlock. “I know I’ve lived here a long time and I know a lot of people, especially school people, and they vote, and I counted on their support because I’ve always supported them. But I had no way of knowing how this would turn out because I didn’t get to get out into the civic groups and the meetings and the public entities that I’m usually involved with.
“I’ve been really nostalgic this week because I vividly remember the first time I walked into that Central Office. ... And I remember walking in there in January 1978. It was the worst winter West Virginia had ever seen and that’s when I had my interview.
“Doug Kincaid, who was personnel director at the time, recommended me to Matt Edwards, who was the superintendent, and Matt’s response was ‘She’ll never stay,’ and I thought about that a lot this week, because this became my home. I got involved in the community. It’s small-town America, just like my hometown. Everything about Oak Hill is similar to my hometown — the tourism, the agriculture. There’s a lot of similarities between home and here, and now both are home.”
Tuesday’s tallies included Election Day votes from 37 of 37 precincts, along with absentee votes and those from early voting.
The victors will be sworn in this summer.
— Cheryl Keenan and Steve Keenan contributed to this report.