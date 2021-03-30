Whitewater Rafting Season begins Friday at Adventures on the Gorge

fayetteville — In a sure sign of spring, rafting on Southern West Virginia’s Lower New River begins Friday, April 1.
Adventures on the Gorge (AOTG) will take its first guests down the famed waterway as it shakes off winter and prepares for a much-anticipated season of rafting and more. The resort also offers aerial adventures, land adventures, water adventures and “Learn To” adventures.
“With apologies to John Fogerty, rafting – not baseball – is our cue to celebrate the new season,” said Roger Wilson, CEO of AOTG. “Our guests have told us clearly that they are ready to get outside and have some serious fun.”
For the first time, rafters will be traversing a national park as the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was created in December after a years-long bipartisan initiative advanced by West Virginia’s U.S. Senators – Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV) and Representative Carol Miller (R-WV). The park encompasses more than 70,000 acres with AOTG perched on the rim of the gorge.
