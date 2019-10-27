White Sulphur teen flourishes at international university

She may be studying at a university half a world away from her West Virginia roots, but Emily Swann is still racking up honors and recognition.
Pursuing dual degrees in international relations and laws at IE University in Madrid, Spain, the 18-year-old native of White Sulphur Springs was chosen class representative in an election held earlier this month.
The dual degree program that Swann represents educates more than 30 students from countries around the world, including Australia, Brazil, Lebanon, Norway, South Korea, Venezuela, Spain and the United States.
In her role as class representative, Swann will be involved with improving the academics and student life at IEU. She will serve as the liaison between her class group and the university’s administrative and academic bodies and student government.
Only a couple of weeks after being elected class representative, Swann was also selected to travel to Bonn, Germany, for the Bonn International Model United Nations conference in November, along with other IEU students.
During the Model United Nations conference, the students will act the role of delegates, representing the positions of a country’s government while debating current political issues and social problems according to the rules of a real U.N. debate.
Swann is not shy in describing just how she came to attend IE University.
“I directly found out about IE through Google because I knew I want to do a dual degree program involving law and international relations,” Swann explained. “I was already looking to study abroad for all of my college years, and I was looking for a school that was truly diverse. Growing up in schools and in towns that didn’t really embrace diversity and, in most cases, discouraged it, I wanted to go to a place that thrived off of how diverse its environment is.”
She was also impressed with IEU’s challenging admissions process, describing it as “very one-on-one.”
“While they do look at your grades, it isn’t the deciding factor,” Swann said. “You have to do two types of interviews, and those are harder to pass than the academic part of admissions.”
Only a few months into her first year at university, Swann feels she made the right choice.
“My experience so far has been amazing,” she said. “I have met so many people from all types of backgrounds. I’m learning about other cultures and meeting someone new every day. I love looking around in the cafeteria and seeing diversity and not just a group of people from West Virginia or America.”
But that’s not to say this thoughtful young woman has turned her back on her heritage.
“I’ve been able to talk about the issues in West Virginia — i.e., the teachers strike — and spread more knowledge in general about our state,” Swann said.
She’s taking full advantage of this opportunity to become a citizen of the world.
“I’ve been able to travel a bit around Europe, and I will definitely try to go to as many countries as possible in my five years here,” she said. “And when I come back to the states, I’m going to try and use what I know and my experiences to help educate those who don’t have the chance to experience what I have.”
Swann is active in several student organizations, including the debate, law, women in business and drama clubs. She is a recipient of the IE3 Collaboration Award Scholarship in which she will work on a variety of projects, including the IE Experience orientation program.
She is the daughter of Lynn and Bill Swann of White Sulphur Springs and a 2019 graduate of Greenbrier East High School.
IE University is a top international university in Spain with locations in Madrid and Segovia, recognized worldwide for its quality in teaching and learning. The university offers degree programs in architecture, design, international relations, laws, social sciences and business, as well as several dual degree programs.
Each year, more than 130 nationalities are represented on its campus, with more than 75 percent of its students coming from outside Spain.
