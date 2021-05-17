The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is recognizing two educators as “Environmental Teachers of the Year,” including Sarah Hann of White Sulphur Springs Elementary, Greenbrier County.
Receiving the high school award was Robert Miller, Boone Career and Technical Center in Boone County.
In 2016, Hann recognized a need for a recycling program at her school and, without a funding source, started a program with recycling bins made from cardboard boxes. She recruited two fifth-grade students, who agreed to become part of a “recycling crew.” Hann drove materials the school collected to a recycling center herself.
Today, the school’s recycling program is still going strong. Hann was able to reach an agreement with Lewisburg’s Greenworks Recycling, which hauls away the school’s recyclables, and students are lining up to join the effort. Currently, paper, cardboard, aluminum cans and plastic are being recycled at White Sulphur Springs Elementary.
“Although we are a humble, little recycling program, it is still worthwhile,” Hann said. “Small gestures of intention and responsibility for our actions can lead to larger gestures, just as small, elementary students eventually become the adults making those larger gestures of ‘good’ for our state and our planet.”
Miller is an instructor for the Adventure Tourism Management Program at the Boone Career and Technical Center, where he is instilling a sense of pride for southern West Virginia into his students. Miller, along with his students’ help, has spearheaded multiple cleanups of roads and streams in Boone County for the past several years.
Each award winner will receive a $500 personal award and a $1,000 award to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education in the classroom.