White Sulphur Springs Public Library’s summer reading program, “Tails and Tales,” gets underway this week with in-person programs for preschool and elementary-age children and a teen summer reading challenge via the Beanstack app.
The preschool program, for ages two through five, will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays, from June 18 through July 23, and the children’s program, for ages six through 12, will happen at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, from June 16 through July 21.
The library has also partnered with the White Sulphur Springs National Fish Hatchery to host a StoryWalk featuring the book “Goldfish on Vacation” by Sally Lloyd-Jones. Located on the hatchery’s nature trail, the StoryWalk program will continue from this week through July 24.
Each of these in-person programs is limited to 10 children, plus their caretakers, to avoid overcrowding, according to a media release issued by the library. Interested persons are asked to register weekly for each program by calling 304-536-1171.
In July there will be a pizza party at Brad Paisley Park for preschool and child readers who reach their age-appropriate reading goals.
The virtual program for teens ages 13 through 19 runs from June 16 through July 24. Participants will read books and write brief reviews that will be placed into a weekly drawing for prizes donated by local businesses. Register at www.whitesulphursprings.beanstack.org.
Email: talvey@register-herald.com