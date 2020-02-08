White Sulphur man charged in Maxwelton shooting case

A suspect in the Jan. 7 shooting of a teenager at a home near Maxwelton is now in custody.
Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan issued a media release Thursday announcing the arrest of Kip Aaron Sears, 31, of White Sulphur Springs on five charges connected to the Jan. 7 incident.
During the initial investigation of the shooting at a residence on Brush Road, officers learned that the residents therein had been awakened by someone yelling outside the house and had observed a vehicle in their driveway. The interlopers were shouting out questions having to do with the whereabouts of two individuals, neither of whom was known by the home’s occupants, according to the media release.
The residents told the intruders to leave the premises, upon which one of the intruders began firing a small-caliber firearm at the residence. One of the rounds struck a teenage resident who was inside the house. The shooting victim was transported to a medical facility in Virginia and treated for injuries.
Sloan declined to identify the victim.
As a result of the ensuing investigation, Sears was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He was arrested on Jan. 17 on an unrelated charge by Sheriff’s Cpls. R.D. Baker and S.W. Hudnall, at which time he was found to be in possession of a small-caliber semi-automatic handgun, Sloan said in the release.
That handgun and the round that had struck the Maxwelton teen on Jan. 7 were submitted to the West Virginia State Police lab for analysis. Ballistic examinations revealed the spent round to have been fired from the weapon that had been in Sears’ possession, Sloan said.
Already in custody, Sears was arraigned before a magistrate on Feb. 5 on charges of possessing a firearm while being prohibited from doing so, wanton endangerment involving a firearm, malicious assault causing bodily injury, assault during the commission or attempt to commit a felony, and using a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently incarcerated in Southern Regional Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond.
Additional charges linked to this investigation are anticipated, according to the sheriff.
Sgt. T.C. Webber is the lead investigator.
