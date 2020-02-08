White Sulphur man charged in Maxwelton shooting case

Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 39F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers during the evening. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.