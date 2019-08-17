Ilene Evans will portray Harriet Tubman in a West Virginia Humanities Council History Alive! program at the White Sulphur Springs Public Library at noon on Aug. 24.
Born into slavery in Maryland in 1820, Tubman escaped through the Underground Railroad and later became a key leader of the network that helped enslaved people escape to free states and Canada. She was a spy, nurse, scout and guide for Union troops during the American Civil War.
Light refreshments will be served following this free program, which the library is presenting with assistance from Seneca Trail Charitable Foundation.
The library is at 344 Main St., W. For further information, call 304-536-1171.
Tina Alvey