White Cane Safety Day events will be 1 to 3:30 p.m. today in Jim Word Memorial Park, Beckley, and 7 p.m. at Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, Beckley.
Jim Word Memorial Park
Pack your lunch to eat in the park, where tables will be available for vendors. An obstacle course will help sighted people get an idea of what it might be like to be blind. Federation for Blind brochures will be available, some in Braille, including the alphabet.
Randy Gilkey will play guitar and keyboard.
Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre
At 7 p.m. at the Raleigh Playhouse and Theatre, the 2006 documentary “Blindsight” will be screened. It premiered in 2006 at the Toronto International Film Festival.
After the screening, there will be a panel discussion of people with different types of visual disabilities. The audience is invited to ask about blindness.
No registration is required, but seating is limited to fewer than 200.
Self-advocacy
This summer, students with disabilities were invited to attend a one-week class held throughout the summer at Mountain State Centers for Independent Living’s Beckley and Huntington offices. The class was Introduction to Self Advocacy for young people with disabilities to learn how to advocate for their rights and needs on the local, state and national levels.
Cole, a 19-year-old student at Concord University, gained confidence as a person with a disability in this class and has already become a strong advocate for himself.
He took his new-found confidence and reached out to Beckley Mayor Robert Rappold to suggest that Beckley recognize White Cane Safety Day, a nationally recognized date on Oct. 15. Cole told the mayor he would be willing to organize the event. Mountain State Centers for Independent Living is supporting Cole in this endeavor including providing tools and people who can talk about being blind and how people who are blind use their canes.
Mountain State Centers for Independent Living