If your child came to you for advice and they were dating someone wealthy, someone who had been married three times, had multiple affairs, hid the truth about his wealth, and continues to be engulfed in a multitude of ongoing lawsuits, what would you tell your child? Any logical parent would say: “Drop him. He’s got too much baggage!”
I wonder, do we expect anything different when we ask ourselves about the attributes of a potential president?
Julie Wilstrom
Santa Fe, NM
Commented
