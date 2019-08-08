Western Greenbrier Middle School student Maverick Smailes is among the four youths chosen as this year’s Honorary Commissioners of Agriculture for a Day. Ranging in age from 12 to 16, the students will serve during the State Fair of West Virginia, which begins today and runs through Aug. 17.
Coming from a family that owns cattle and operates two high tunnels, Maverick “knows all about farming,” according to a media release from the office of Agriculture Commissioner Kent A. Leonhardt. The Greenbrier County youth urges everyone to purchase food grown by local farmers, saying that by so doing buyers “can be confident they’re eating the very best.”
Maverick will spend his day at the fair shadowing Leonhardt and his staff, sitting in on meetings and events, touring the fairgrounds and learning about all the ways the WVDA is involved in the annual exposition. The 12-year-old will also be featured in the September edition of the Market Bulletin.
Tina Alvey