Westside's Brunty receives Rhododendron Award

First lady Cathy Justice presented a series of Rhododendron Awards on Thursday to three site coordinators for the Communities In Schools program across West Virginia, including Kathy Brunty of Westside High School in Wyoming County.
The first lady’s Rhododendron Award recognizes individuals in West Virginia who have demonstrated goodness and worked for the betterment of their communities. In particular, the award seeks to recognize the “unsung heroes” throughout West Virginia, whose work has made a significant difference in the lives of others.
The other winners were Mike Mullins of Clay County High School and Carla Snell of Huntington High School in Cabell County.
“We have three exceptional people that we get to give our Rhododendron Award,” first lady Justice said. “We’re so proud of all of our recipients for their work with Communities In Schools and we encourage them to keep doing what they’re doing.”
Communities In Schools aims to forge community partnerships and bring resources into schools to help remove barriers to student learning with a goal of keeping all students in school and ultimately graduating.
CIS site coordinators work inside schools as the point of contact for students, connecting them with resources to ensure their academic and nonacademic needs are met, allowing them to be in the classroom, fully engaged, and ready to learn. They also work alongside community partners and school leadership to implement programs and bring additional supports into their facilities to help students succeed.
First lady Justice and Gov. Jim Justice started CIS in three counties in 2018. Since then, the program has expanded to 23 counties, serving more than 30,000 students in 109 schools across the state.
In August, first lady Justice announced the latest expansion of the CIS program included schools in Brooke, Kanawha, Jackson, Mingo, Mercer, Wayne, Pocahontas and Upshur counties.
“Thank you so much,” Brunty said to first lady Justice. “You truly are our hero in Wyoming County for investing in our schools and our students. You’ve just been that light that we could really turn to.
“I receive this award very humbly and I thank you for the recognition,” Brunty added. “But, as I thought about it today, the success of Communities In Schools is the school staff, the students, it’s the community partners, our central office, our superintendent, assistant superintendent … and the rest of our Communities In Schools workers. It’s just been an amazing journey.”