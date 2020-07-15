lewisburg — The Greenbrier County Commission has decided that an overburdened, undermanned Quinwood Emergency squad should be supplemented by a larger ambulance service that operates in the county.
Tuesday’s commission vote will allow White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services Inc. to provide ambulance service to a large swath of western Greenbrier County. The service region in question stretches from the Dawson/Sam Black area to the northwestern-most point of the county, enveloping Quinwood, Rupert, Rainelle and Anjean.
“It’s nothing personal; it’s business to a point,” commission President Lowell Rose said.
He noted that he has received numerous calls from people living in the west end — also known as the Meadow River Valley — who are concerned about the coverage provided by the Quinwood squad, which frequently has only one ambulance available for emergency response.
Quinwood’s Serena Davis spoke with commissioners about her squad’s limitations, saying budgetary issues are a major concern. The 16-person unit requires $90,000 per month to meet its budget and cannot do that without the out-of-county service it provides, something that has an impact on emergency response times.
WSS EMS’s Thomas Hayes said he sympathizes with Quinwood’s financial woes and believes his squad is in a position to station at least one ambulance in Rainelle now, with another if needed.
“We’re all about patient care,” he said.
He acknowledged that funding is a big issue for all of the county’s ambulance services — every one of which is nonprofit. Hayes added, however, “I feel we can help out and break even.”
Voting in favor of granting permission for White Sulphur EMS to supplement service in Quinwood’s territory, Rose said the volume of complaints he had received about slow response times had convinced him this move is necessary.
“I don’t feel comfortable that we have enough coverage,” he said.
