"America is in desperate need of healing and unity, not further division," said Rep. Carol Miller of West Virginia's 3rd Congressional District, explaining her vote against the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday. "President Trump will be leaving office in one week."
Miller was joined by many across southern West Virginia who were eager, as one person said, to bridge the divides that separate the country.
Angelique McCoy, 45, of Oak Hill, voted for Trump in 2016 and again in 2020.
"I think (the impeachment) is indicative of how bad things have gotten," she said. "We have so much to deal with as a nation, already, and if they were thinking of the people, they could make use of that time better."
Beckley attorney Paul Roop said those on the left and the right are "coloring outside of the lines" but remained hopeful that Americans will become united again.
"The election is over, and after four years or more of division which has led us down a very dark road, it is time to look for ways to build bridges rather than burn them," Roop said. "We have a history of moving past conflict with bitter enemies — Japan, Germany, the reconstructed South — and that has produced allies rather than enemies.
"I just hope the new leadership with see the value in reaching out rather than over-reaching."
Some saw the impeachment proceedings as the first step in uniting Americans.
"I'm surprised most by (Republican senator) Mitch McConnell being so willing to work with both sides on this," said Alan Holliday of Beckley.
Others detected notes of racism in the impeachment proceedings.
"The fact that Cori Bush was booed when she denounced white supremacy speaks louder than anything else I could muster up the words to say," said David Hickman, a Concord University graduate who now lives in Kentucky.
Missouri Rep. Cori Bush called Trump the "white supremacist in chief" and a "white supremacist president" on Tuesday during impeachment proceedings, drawing verbal rebuke from some Republicans.
"I'm afraid people may look at him (Trump) as a martyr," said Summerlee native J.J. Wallace.
In another Facebook statement, Wallace predicted that national political divisions have the potential to increase the national crime rate.
"We are on the verge of potentially the most white-on-white crime this country has seen," Wallace, a Black citizen, posted Wednesday. "This country is in bad shape.
"White people had nooses hung up for other white people. Think about that for a minute."
Wallace made the reference to a noose that was hung on Capitol grounds while white rioters shouted, "Hang Mike Pence" – the vice-president – during an unprecedented attack on the Capitol where the vice president was leading the certification of the U.S. elections. They had believed Trumpwho said Pence had authority to stop the result of the 2020 election and keep him in power.
Karen Gwinn of Springdale did not support the impeachment.
"They should leave Trump in office or send every one of their money back," she said. "But on the serious side, he is the only president that really has done something for the country, and he puts God first.
"And he don't beat around the bush when he tells you something. I really think they have done Trump wrong."
Elizabeth Bland of Stanaford believed the second impeachment was overdue.
"If he is convicted in the Senate, then he can at least be held accountable, this time," said Bland. "I am both saddened and angry over what it has taken to get here.
"Mocking a disabled journalist should have been enough," she added, in reference to when Trumps made fun of disabled reporter Serge Kovaleski during a 2016 campaign appearance.
Beckley natives Michael and Lee Ann Plumley, a married couple, reached out from South Carolina.
"We support his impeachment," said Michael. "We are upset, but not surprised, by the lack of support from our South Carolina representatives, Ralph Norman and Lindsey Graham."
Billy Worley of Peterstown said Democrats had also encouraged violence, referring to nationwide protests that followed police killings of black Americans in several states. Some of the protests attracted looters and vandals and resulted in arrests in several states of those who damaged federal property.
"The Democrats have been trying to get rid of him since day one," Worley said. "He don't work for them. He works for us.
"For two months in the summer, the Democrats encouraged violence and riots, as we watched federal property being set on fire. 'Peaceful protests' they called it, as they encouraged it."
Kevin Sumpter of Princeton, formerly of Oak Hill, supports impeachment.
"For reasons not entirely public, Trump was trying to delay the confirmation of electorals for another day," Sumpter said. "He spoke to ... protesters that he had publicly called to be there that day.
"He told them he was going to march on the Capitol with them and not to be weak. Only, he didn't do that."
Sumpter said Trump instead returned to the White House to watch events unfold on television while his attorney Rudy Guiliani called Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville and others and urged them to stall the count. Meanwhile, lawmakers were moved to a guarded area as domestic terrorists breached the doors.
"This, of course, caused the confirmation of the electorals to be halted," said Sumpter. "Five people were dead, windows were busted out, and property stolen.
"He and Guiliani at 7 p.m. started calling GOP congressman again, telling them they needed to cause a delay that would put it off until 'tomorrow.'
"What were they holding off for 'tomorrow' for?
"Seems like treason and conspiracy to undermine an election."
Brad Farha of Beckley, a Republican who never voted for Trump, partly because of what he saw as the component of "herd" mentality in Trump's appeal to voters, disagrees with the impeachment.
"I'm no fan of Trump, but I don't think there is real evidence that he incited a riot," said Farha. "Being that it's the last week of his term, impeachment looks more like a divisive political statement than a necessary or meaningful action."
Miller said the sacking of the Capitol has "absolutely no place in our society."
"Violence of any kind does not belong in the political discourse of the United States of America," she said. "Anyone who carried out the January 6th attack must be held accountable under the law, and anyone who feels compelled to violence going forward must take time to pause and abandon their plans.
"While we may disagree on this issue and others, every single member of the House of Representatives wants the same thing for our constituents and our nation – a safe, free, and prosperous country," Miller said. "We might disagree on how we achieve those goals, but our shared values are stronger than our disagreements. Every member, regardless of their vote today or in the future, deserves the respect due to any individual to serve the public to the best of their ability."