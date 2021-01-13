CHARLESTON – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Public Health has announced the expansion of foods available for purchase with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). The approved food list was updated to encourage healthier eating habits and meet more nutritional needs.
The 2020 WIC Approved Food List additions provide WIC participants with a broader range of choices, specifically including several additional brands of juices, whole wheat breads and buns, as well as whole wheat pastas. WIC has also focused on enhancing the food list to be more inclusive to those with sensitive dietary restrictions by adding lactose-free yogurt options and more varieties of soy milk brands. These foods give WIC participants more flexibility in their own nutritional choices, and enable pregnant women, new mothers, infants and young children to obtain proper dietary nourishment during periods of crucial development.
WIC provides pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5 with nutritious, supplemental foods. The program also provides nutrition and breastfeeding education and referrals to health and social services.
To view the new food list, visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/WIC