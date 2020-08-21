morgantown — Six West Virginia University students identified as part of an investigation into parties held last weekend in the downtown areas near campus are facing disciplinary action.
Those students will be reporting to the Office of Student Conduct and will face sanctions under WVU’s Student Code of Conduct, Dean of Students Corey Farris announced Thursday in a letter to the campus community.
Farris explained any student brought to Student Conduct for failing to follow WVU’s health and safety policies as it relates to social gatherings, or the state and local public health orders, will face:
l Initial failure to comply will result in probation and the requirement of an educational activity. This probation will be reflected on a student’s disciplinary record which is made available to future employers upon request.
l A second failure to comply will result in a violation of probation. The student will be referred to a hearing that could include suspension or expulsion from the university.
l In addition, student organizations also failing to follow WVU’s health and safety policies as it relates to social gatherings, or the state and local public health orders, will face possible deferred suspension or loss of recognition by the university.
“We are taking the health and safety of our campus environment very seriously. The news is full of stories about universities and colleges that have recently moved to offering remote instruction only due to students not following the health and safety guidelines,” Farris wrote. “Those behaviors led to an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 cases on those campuses and the eventual closing of on-campus instruction.
“I want to acknowledge that the majority of our students are doing the right things and taking the proper precautions. I want to personally thank you for demonstrating our Mountaineer Values and respecting each other. I appreciate that you are modeling the values of our University.”
Students can report individuals not following Covid-19 guidelines and can also report a large party or gathering to University Police at 304-293-COPS or anonymously through the LiveSafe app.
